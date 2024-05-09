MagazineBuy Print

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match today?

PBKS vs RCB: Here are the live streaming and telecast details for the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match in Dharamsala.

Published : May 09, 2024 09:23 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Royal Challeners Bengaluru’s captain Faf du Plessis during a practice session.
Royal Challeners Bengaluru’s captain Faf du Plessis during a practice session. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Royal Challeners Bengaluru’s captain Faf du Plessis during a practice session. | Photo Credit: PTI

Punjab Kings will host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 58 of the Indian Premier League 2024 in Dharamsala on Thursday.

Here is all you need to know before the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 match:

Where will the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match be played?

The Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

When will the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match be played?

The Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be played on May 9, 2024.

What time will the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match start?

The Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss for the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match take place?

The toss for the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match on May 9?

The Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be broadcast live on the  Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match online?

The Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the  JioCinema app and website.

