Punjab Kings full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction

Here is the full list of retained, released and traded players of Punjab Kings ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024 auction.

Published : Nov 26, 2023 16:38 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan.
FILE PHOTO: Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL/The Hindu
FILE PHOTO: Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL/The Hindu

The IPL 2024 auction is scheduled to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19. Each team will have a budget of Rs. 100 crore, an increase from the previous year’s Rs. 95 crore.

This will be the third and the final year of the three-year contract for each player and a mega-auction is expected next year.

This will be the first time that the auction will be held outside India. Last year, the BCCI had initially planned to hold the auction in Istanbul, but finally, it was held in Kochi.

Here’s the list of all the players retained and released by Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of the IPL 2024. There were no trades.

Here’s the list of players retained and released by PBKS ahead of IPL 2024:

Punjab Kings Retained Players

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh.

Punjab Kings Released Players

Mohit Rathee, Raj Bawa, Shahrukh Khan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh.

