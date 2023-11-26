The IPL 2024 auction is scheduled to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19. Each team will have a budget of Rs. 100 crore, an increase from the previous year’s Rs. 95 crore.
This will be the third and the final year of the three-year contract for each player and a mega-auction is expected next year.
This will be the first time that the auction will be held outside India. Last year, the BCCI had initially planned to hold the auction in Istanbul, but finally, it was held in Kochi.
Here’s the list of all the players retained and released by Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of the IPL 2024. There were no trades.
Here’s the list of players retained and released by PBKS ahead of IPL 2024:
Punjab Kings Retained Players
Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh.
Punjab Kings Released Players
Mohit Rathee, Raj Bawa, Shahrukh Khan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh.
Latest on Sportstar
- RR full list of players retained, released, traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction
- Can Hardik Pandya still return to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans after the retention day?
- Punjab Kings full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction
- RCB full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction
- Mumbai Indians: Full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE