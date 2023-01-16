IPL 2023: Punjab Kings appoints Sunil Joshi as spin-bowling coach

IPL News

Team Sportstar
16 January, 2023 18:17 IST
FILE PHOTO: Former India spinner Sunil Joshi. | Photo Credit: V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

Former India spinner and erstwhile national selector Sunil Joshi has been appointed as the spin-bowling coach of Punjab Kings ahead of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Joshi, who served as the south zone representative of the senior national selection committee until recently, will be working with Punjab Kings’ new head coach Trevor Bayliss.

After a disappointing outing over the last couple of seasons, the Punjab outfit parted ways with head coach Anil Kumble. In the last edition of the tournament, Punjab finished sixth out of 10 teams.

A left-arm spinner, Joshi featured in 15 Tests and 69 ODIs for India between 1996 and 2001 and claimed 110 wickets. Though he continued featuring in domestic cricket, Joshi quit a decade ago and moved on to coaching.

He has previously worked with Bangladesh team and other domestic State sides before taking over as a national selector in 2020.

