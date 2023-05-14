RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals 59 all out, registers third-lowest score in IPL history

Rajasthan Royals was bundled out for 59 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 60 of the Indian Premier League at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday.
Rajasthan scored the lowest total in IPL 2023, also registering the third-lowest total ever in the history of the tournament.
LOWEST TOTAL IN IPL HISTORY
- ⦿ 49 - RCB vs KKR - 2017
- ⦿ 58 - RR vs RCB - 2009
- ⦿ 59 - RR vs RCB 2023
- ⦿ 66 - DD vs MI - 2017
- ⦿ 67 - DD vs KXIP - 2017
LOWEST TOTAL IN IPL 2023
- ⦿ 59 - RR vs RCB
- ⦿ 108 - LSG vs RCB
- ⦿ 118 - RR vs GT