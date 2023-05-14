IPL News

RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals 59 all out, registers third-lowest score in IPL history

Rajasthan became the team to score the lowest total in IPL 2023, also registering the third-lowest total ever in the history of the tournament.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 14 May, 2023 18:30 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate their team victory during match 60 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate their team victory during match 60 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for IPL

Rajasthan Royals was bundled out for 59 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 60 of the Indian Premier League at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday.

Rajasthan scored the lowest total in IPL 2023, also registering the third-lowest total ever in the history of the tournament.

LOWEST TOTAL IN IPL HISTORY

  • ⦿ 49 - RCB vs KKR - 2017
  • ⦿ 58 - RR vs RCB - 2009
  • ⦿ 59 - RR vs RCB 2023
  • ⦿ 66 - DD vs MI - 2017
  • ⦿ 67 - DD vs KXIP - 2017

LOWEST TOTAL IN IPL 2023

  • ⦿ 59 - RR vs RCB
  • ⦿ 108 - LSG vs RCB
  • ⦿ 118 - RR vs GT

