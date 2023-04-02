WATCH: Sunil Chhetri visits the RCB camp at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri, a close friend of Virat Kohli, paid a visit to the Royal Challengers Bangalore camp at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of the team’s first match of the Indian Premier League 2023 season.

“The need, desire to win and all those things are the same (cricket and football). That’s how probably players connect. You can put any two players from different sports and they will connect in all these departments because that’s the same- pressure, team camaraderie, the way we feel about a loss or the jitters before the tournament starts. It’s the same for different sports,” said Chhetri in a video released by IPL.

📍Bengaluru



𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘀𝘀𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝘄𝗲 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗮𝗱𝗺𝗶𝗿𝗲! 🤗



When @chetrisunil11 made a visit to the @RCBTweets camp at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/lDFkKgTgUu — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 2, 2023

Chhetri, who played a vital role in Bengaluru City FC becoming runner-up in the ISL 2022-23 season, was seen talking to Virat, head coach Mike Hesson and other players from the team as well as participating in the team’s catching practice session.

“All the chats I have with the boys, especially Virat is all about all the pressure and how it’s a start of a new season, how excited they are and how they are gelling up. I know the feeling for not playing for the fans under the lockdown for last two years and this is the first time after pandemic that they are going to see the fans. They were kind enough to allow me to field with them. I hope they enjoy (the season). I’m just here to wish them all the very best,” he concluded.

RCB will take on Mumbai Indians on April 2 at 7:30 PM IST.