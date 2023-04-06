RCB’s Reece Topley ruled out of IPL 2023

English and RCB quick Reece Topley has been ruled out of IPL 2023, confirmed the team’s head coach Sanjay Bangar during an IPL 2023 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

Topley picked up a shoulder injury during the first game and played no further part in it, though he had travelled with the team to Kolkata.

“Reece Topley is out of the tournament,” Bangar said during a dugout chat. He also revealed that Sri Lankan leggie Wanindu Hasaranga will be arriving on April 10 from New Zealand and Aussie quick Josh Hazlewood is expected back on April 14.

RCB has been hit by a spate of injuries, with Rajat Patidar also being ruled out, after having failed to recover sufficiently from a heel injury.

RCB is also without Will Jacks, who was ruled out of the tournament a couple of weeks before the start, and was replaced by Michael Bracewell.