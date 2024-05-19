RCB vs CSK, IPL 2024: Yash Dayal’s redemption arc powers Royal Challengers Bengaluru into playoffs, past Super Kings

Everybody loves a redemption story. There are, of course, a few who deny it, pointing instead to the law of averages to explain any success that follows failure.

But can one see Goran Ivanisevic winning Wimbledon after losing thrice in the final in any other light? David Beckham slotting home a spot-kick winner against Argentina at the 2002 World Cup after being sent off against the same opponent four years earlier?

On Saturday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Yash Dayal experienced something similar against Chennai Super Kings on a frenzied night at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB's leap to the IPL playoffs is one for the ages! 😮



🎨: @satishacharyapic.twitter.com/uZt6ySM63o — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) May 19, 2024

Playing for Gujarat Titans in 2023, Dayal had failed to defend 28 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders, getting clubbed for five sixes by Rinku Singh in an over. Against CSK, tasked with defending 16 to deny his opponent a playoff slot – and 34 to win the match – Dayal conceded just seven to take RCB through.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni’s 110m six outside the ground was the best thing to happen, says Dinesh Karthik

When M.S. Dhoni hit the first ball of the last over for a massive 110m six, it seemed like Dayal would re-experience the last edition’s trauma. But he dismissed Dhoni the very next ball and bowled two dots to Ravindra Jadeja with 10 needed for qualification.

Jadeja had, in fact, hit Mohit Sharma for ten runs off the last two balls in the previous year’s final to win the title, making Dayal’s effort all the more creditable. So much so that, skipper Faf du Plessis even dedicated his player-of-the-match award to the left-arm pacer.

“After what happened last time [against KKR in 2023], there was nervousness,” Dayal said post-match. “When I got hit off that first ball, I subconsciously went back to that place.

“But I have done well after that and all that was running in my mind was to deliver a good ball. I didn’t want to look at the scoreboard. I just wanted to bowl well. I was confident of my execution.”

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Yash Dayal, second left, celebrates with teammates after their win in the Indian Premier League cricket match against Chennai Super Kings. | Photo Credit: KASHIF MASOOD/AP

Dayal credited the atmosphere at RCB for his success. Following the KKR heartbreak, he played just twice more for GT. But in the auctions, RCB acquired him for ₹5 crore and has supported him through thick and thin. This season, the 26-year-old has played 13 of RCB’s 14 games, bowled 47 out of 52 permissible overs and picked up 15 wickets.

“I have received proper backing here,” Dayal said. “When I came in, they said I was an important player and that I would be backed. That helped and the results are showing now. Even if the execution is off, I have seniors around and they aren’t criticising me. That is a positive.”