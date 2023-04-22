IPL 2023: Run fest on cards as RCB takes on RR in Bengaluru

A run feast is on the cards when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) takes on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

Batters had a field day in the previous encounter at this venue, when RCB and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) scored in excess of 200.

“Even the good balls go for boundaries here. Batsmen do not have any apprehension going for big shots because even if they do not connect, they are likely to clear the boundary line,” RCB speedster Harshal Patel stated on Saturday.

RCB will once again rely on Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell to come good with the bat. Du Plessis and Kohli did well in the match against Punjab Kings on Thursday, leading the unit to a 24-run win. It is when the top-order fails that RCB struggles.

RCB fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has had a breakout season with 12 wickets in this tournament. Fellow pacer Josh Hazlewood, who has been out of action for three months due to Achilles tendonitis, has been training with the squad. The Australian bowled in the nets on Saturday, and it remains to be seen if he will feature in the eleven on Sunday.

RR suffered a second loss in six outings a few days ago, falling to Lucknow Super Giants by 10 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and Shimron Hetmyer may not score on a consistent basis, but overall, the visitor possesses enough ammunition to come out firing.

RR seamer Sandeep Sharma will fancy bowling to Kohli, having dismissed the star batter seven times in 14 T20 matches. Sandeep, however, played down his great record against Kohli. “I’ve been lucky against Kohli. I’ve got him out seven times, but I’ve been lucky on three or four occasions. I’ve been lucky with the umpire’s decision, and Kohli has also nicked it down the leg,” Sandeep said.