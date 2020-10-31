RCB vs SRH, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Toss at 7:00 PM; Kohli faces Warner in playoffs race

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE BLOG of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) game between Royals Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah on Saturday.

The Preview

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has made heavy weather of a task that should have ideally been a walk in the park. A week ago, with 14 points from 10 games, it needed a solitary win to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

But two crushing defeats to Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians (MI) have made fans squirm in their seats. On Saturday, when it meets Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Sharjah, it will look to put an end to this nervous wait.

IPL 2020 Points Table Today

TEAMS P W L Points NRR Mumbai Indians 12 8 4 16 +1.186 Royal Challengers Bangalore 12 7 5 14 +0.048 Delhi Capitals 12 7 5 14 +0.030 Kings XI Punjab 13 6 7 12 -0.133 Rajasthan Royals 13 6 7 12 -0.377 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 6 7 12 -0.467 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 5 7 10 +0.396 Chennai Super Kings 13 5 8 10 -0.532

But in Tuesday’s 88-run thrashing of Delhi Capitals (DC), SRH, with nothing to lose, seemed liberated. It now has both momentum and a heady net run rate (+0.396), the second-best in the competition after MI (+1.186).

The belligerence of openers David Warner (66, 34b) and Wriddhiman Saha (87, 45b) had set up that win. The latter’s selection, facilitated by the non-inclusion of Jonny Bairstow (SRH’s then second-highest run-scorer with 345 runs), seems inspired.

Yet, SRH is not without headaches. The search is still on for a frontline bowling option to complement the efforts of the brilliant Rashid Khan and T. Natarajan. Jason Holder, of whom much was expected, went for 46 in his four overs against DC and it won’t bode well for SRH if all-rounder Vijay Shankar doesn’t recover from a hamstring strain.

It will further complicate things if Saha is laid low by the groin injury he sustained in the last match. Both teams’ thinktanks have a lot of brainstorming to do.

The Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Josh Philippe, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.

Match Details

Match No. 52: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Date: October 31, Saturday.

Time: 7:30 p.m.