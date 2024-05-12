MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

RCB vs DC, IPL 2024: Why is Rishabh Pant not playing for Delhi Capitals today?

Delhi Capitals’ skipper Rishabh Pant missed out on his side’s IPL 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday.

Published : May 12, 2024 20:31 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Delhi Capitals’ captain Rishabh Pant during a practice session.
Delhi Capitals’ captain Rishabh Pant during a practice session. | Photo Credit: SHAILENDRA BHOJAK/PTI
infoIcon

Delhi Capitals’ captain Rishabh Pant during a practice session. | Photo Credit: SHAILENDRA BHOJAK/PTI

Delhi Capitals’ skipper Rishabh Pant missed out on his side’s IPL 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday.

Pant was fined and suspended for one match for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct after his team maintained a slow over-rate against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 07.

As it was his team’s third offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pant was fined Rs. 30 lakh and suspended for one match.

FOLLOW | LIVE: RCB VS DC SCORE AND UPDATES

The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either Rs. 12 lakh or 50 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.

As per Article 8 of the IPL Code of Conduct, Delhi Capitals filed an appeal challenging the ruling of the match referee. Following this, the appeal was referred to the BCCI Ombudsman for review. The Ombudsman conducted a virtual hearing and affirmed that the decision of the match referee remains final and binding.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Rishabh Pant /

Delhi Capitals /

Rajasthan Royals /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 147/4 (16), Green and Lomror consolidate
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB vs DC, IPL 2024: Why is Rishabh Pant not playing for Delhi Capitals today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, May 12: Aditi shoots 71, lies T-39 in Founders Cup on LPGA
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Man United vs Arsenal, Premier League updates: MUN v ARS, Havertz leads Gunners’ attack
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK vs RR, IP, 2024: Simarjeet, Gaikwad’s heroics help Super Kings stay alive in playoff race, potentially delay Dhoni’s home farewell
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. CSK vs RR, IP, 2024: Simarjeet, Gaikwad’s heroics help Super Kings stay alive in playoff race, potentially delay Dhoni’s home farewell
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. RCB vs DC, IPL 2024: Why is Rishabh Pant not playing for Delhi Capitals today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Virat Kohli becomes first player to play 250 IPL matches for same team
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings remains alive in race for playoffs spot after beating Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after CSK vs RR match: Chennai Super Kings keeps itself in alive race to playoffs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 147/4 (16), Green and Lomror consolidate
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB vs DC, IPL 2024: Why is Rishabh Pant not playing for Delhi Capitals today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, May 12: Aditi shoots 71, lies T-39 in Founders Cup on LPGA
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Man United vs Arsenal, Premier League updates: MUN v ARS, Havertz leads Gunners’ attack
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK vs RR, IP, 2024: Simarjeet, Gaikwad’s heroics help Super Kings stay alive in playoff race, potentially delay Dhoni’s home farewell
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment