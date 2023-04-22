IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to hit 250 IPL sixes; third after Gayle, de Villiers

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma became the first Indian to smash 250 IPL sixes during an IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Rohit reached the feat with his third six of the match and became only the third batter after Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers to cross the mark in his 228th IPL innings.

Rohit’s highest tally of sixes came in the 2013 season when he smashed 28 sixes from 19 innings. With the second six of his innings, the 35-year-old also became only the third IPL captain to hit over 150 sixes behind MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Overall in all T20s, only Dhoni (272) has more sixes than Rohit (243) as captain. Rohit also leads the list of six-hitters in men’s T20Is, having smashed 182 maximums from 140 innings.

