IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to hit 250 IPL sixes; third after Gayle, de Villiers

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma became the first Indian to smash 250 sixes, a feat he reached with his third six for Mumbai Indians against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

22 April, 2023 22:11 IST
Rohit Sharma in action.

Rohit Sharma in action. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma became the first Indian to smash 250 IPL sixes during an IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Rohit reached the feat with his third six of the match and became only the third batter after Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers to cross the mark in his 228th IPL innings.

Rohit’s highest tally of sixes came in the 2013 season when he smashed 28 sixes from 19 innings. With the second six of his innings, the 35-year-old also became only the third IPL captain to hit over 150 sixes behind MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Overall in all T20s, only Dhoni (272) has more sixes than Rohit (243) as captain. Rohit also leads the list of six-hitters in men’s T20Is, having smashed 182 maximums from 140 innings.

MOST IPL SIXES (INNINGS)

  • ⦿ 357 - Chris Gayle (141 innings)
  • ⦿ 251 - AB de Villiers (170 innings)
  • ⦿ 250* - Rohit Sharma (228 innings)
  • ⦿ 235 - MS Dhoni (210 innings)
  • ⦿ 229 - Virat Kohli (221 innings)
  • ⦿ 223 - Kieron Pollard (171 innings)
  • ⦿ 216 - David Warner (168 innings)
  • ⦿ 203 - Suresh Raina (200 innings)

