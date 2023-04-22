MI vs PBKS: Arjun Tendulkar concedes 31 runs in one over, joint-most expensive of IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians seamer Arjun Tendulkar recorded the joint-most expensive over of IPL 2023 against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.
Brought in the 16th over - his third of the night - Arjun ended up conceded a whopping 31 runs to Sam Curran and Harpreet Bhatia.
Arjun, who picked up the first wicket with a searing yorker for MI after it opted to bowl first, offered a couple of length balls to Curran, who pumped them down the ground for a six and a four on either side of a wide delivery. While a single followed, Bhatia took on the young left-armer and smashed two fours and a six besides another four off a no ball. The 23-year-old ended up with figures of 1/48 in three overs.
Arjun equalled Gujarat Titans seamer Yash Dayal for the dubious feat of having bowled the most expensive over this season. The left-armer Dayal had earlier conceded a staggering five sixes off successive balls to Rinku Singh when Kolkata Knight Riders required 31 runs to win in the final over.
Arjun’s 31-run over is also the second-worst ever by a MI bowler behind Daniel Sams who conceded 35 runs in an over against KKR last season.
Most Expensive overs in IPL history
- ⦿ 37 - Bowler: Harshal Patel (RCB) v CSK, 2021
- ⦿ 37 - Bowler: Prashanth Paramesarwaran (KTK) v RCB, 2011
- ⦿ 35 - Bowler: Daniel Sams (MI) v KKR, 2022
- ⦿ 33 - Bowler: Ravi Bopara (PBKS) v CSK, 2010
- ⦿ 33 - Bowler: Parvinder Awana (PBKS) v CSK, 2014
- ⦿ 31 - Bowler: Yash Dayal (GT) v KKR, 2023
- ⦿ 31 - Bowler: Arjun Tendulkar (MI) v PBKS, 2023