IPL News

MI vs PBKS: Arjun Tendulkar concedes 31 runs in one over, joint-most expensive of IPL 2023

MI vs PBKS: Arjun Tendulkar recorded the joint-most expensive over of IPL 2023 against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 22 April, 2023 20:57 IST
CHENNAI 22 April, 2023 20:57 IST
Mumbai Indians’ Arjun Tendulkar in action.

Mumbai Indians’ Arjun Tendulkar in action. | Photo Credit: AP

MI vs PBKS: Arjun Tendulkar recorded the joint-most expensive over of IPL 2023 against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians seamer Arjun Tendulkar recorded the joint-most expensive over of IPL 2023 against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Brought in the 16th over - his third of the night - Arjun ended up conceded a whopping 31 runs to Sam Curran and Harpreet Bhatia.

Also Read
MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: MI 13/1 (2), PBKS 214/8 (20) - Ishan falls early as Arshdeep strikes

Arjun, who picked up the first wicket with a searing yorker for MI after it opted to bowl first, offered a couple of length balls to Curran, who pumped them down the ground for a six and a four on either side of a wide delivery. While a single followed, Bhatia took on the young left-armer and smashed two fours and a six besides another four off a no ball. The 23-year-old ended up with figures of 1/48 in three overs.

Arjun equalled Gujarat Titans seamer Yash Dayal for the dubious feat of having bowled the most expensive over this season. The left-armer Dayal had earlier conceded a staggering five sixes off successive balls to Rinku Singh when Kolkata Knight Riders required 31 runs to win in the final over.

Arjun’s 31-run over is also the second-worst ever by a MI bowler behind Daniel Sams who conceded 35 runs in an over against KKR last season.

Most Expensive overs in IPL history

  • ⦿ 37 - Bowler: Harshal Patel (RCB) v CSK, 2021
  • ⦿ 37 - Bowler: Prashanth Paramesarwaran (KTK) v RCB, 2011
  • ⦿ 35 - Bowler: Daniel Sams (MI) v KKR, 2022
  • ⦿ 33 - Bowler: Ravi Bopara (PBKS) v CSK, 2010
  • ⦿ 33 - Bowler: Parvinder Awana (PBKS) v CSK, 2014
  • ⦿ 31 - Bowler: Yash Dayal (GT) v KKR, 2023
  • ⦿ 31 - Bowler: Arjun Tendulkar (MI) v PBKS, 2023

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Trent Boult on the first-over catch drama, Rajasthan’s successful chase vs Gujarat and RR’s batting

WATCH: LSG vs SRH match highlights and analysis in five minutes

IPL 2023: Vyshak Vijaykumar thrilled about three-wicket haul on debut for RCB

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us