MI vs PBKS: Arjun Tendulkar concedes 31 runs in one over, joint-most expensive of IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians seamer Arjun Tendulkar recorded the joint-most expensive over of IPL 2023 against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Brought in the 16th over - his third of the night - Arjun ended up conceded a whopping 31 runs to Sam Curran and Harpreet Bhatia.

Arjun, who picked up the first wicket with a searing yorker for MI after it opted to bowl first, offered a couple of length balls to Curran, who pumped them down the ground for a six and a four on either side of a wide delivery. While a single followed, Bhatia took on the young left-armer and smashed two fours and a six besides another four off a no ball. The 23-year-old ended up with figures of 1/48 in three overs.

Arjun equalled Gujarat Titans seamer Yash Dayal for the dubious feat of having bowled the most expensive over this season. The left-armer Dayal had earlier conceded a staggering five sixes off successive balls to Rinku Singh when Kolkata Knight Riders required 31 runs to win in the final over.

Arjun’s 31-run over is also the second-worst ever by a MI bowler behind Daniel Sams who conceded 35 runs in an over against KKR last season.

