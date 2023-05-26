IPL News

GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Rohit Sharma becomes second-most capped IPL player behind Dhoni, surpasses Karthik

GT vs MI, IPL 2023: Rohit set out for his 243rd IPL appearance, surpassing Dinesh Karthik (242) to become the second-most capped player behind MS Dhoni on Friday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 26 May, 2023 18:10 IST
Rohit Sharma became the second-most capped IPL player during the GT vs MI Qualifier 2 match in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Rohit Sharma became the second-most capped IPL player during the GT vs MI Qualifier 2 match in Ahmedabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma became the second-most capped IPL player when he took the field for the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Rohit set out for his 243rd appearance in the IPL, surpassing Dinesh Karthik (242) during his 16th season in the tournament. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni leads the list with 249 appearances ahead of the final.

Rohit made his debut in the IPL in 2008 with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers after being picked up in the inaugural auction for $750,000. He was adjudged the Emerging Player of the Tournament in the 2009 season which was won by Deccan, two years after his international debut.

Bought by MI ahead of the IPL 2011 season, Rohit went on to become the most successful captain after taking over the reins mid-way in the 2013 edition. He has since led the season to five titles, winning all five finals the side has been part of. Rohit is also the only captain to score multiple fifties in IPL finals (in 2015 and 2020).

Overall, the 36-year-old is the fourth-leading run-scorer with 6200-plus runs, comprising a century and 42 half-centuries.

Most matches played in IPL - as of May 26, 2023

  • ⦿ 249 - MS Dhoni
  • ⦿243* - Rohit Sharma
  • ⦿ 242 - Dinesh Karthik
  • ⦿ 237 - Virat Kohli
  • ⦿ 225 - Ravindra Jadeja

