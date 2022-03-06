IPL News

Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 schedule, match timings, dates and venues

Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2022 full schedule: Check the complete list of RCB's IPL 2022 fixtures, match timings.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Mumbai 06 March, 2022 17:37 IST

Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down as RCB captain during IPL 2021.   -  BCCI/IPL

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Mumbai 06 March, 2022 17:37 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Punjab Kings in its IPL 2022 opener on March 27 at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. Here's the full list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the Mayank Agarwal-led RCB.

IPL schedule 2022: Full fixtures, date, time, teams and venues

  • March 27:  7:30 PM - DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
  • March 30:  7:30 PM - DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders
  • April 5: 7:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
  • April 9:  7:30 PM - MCA Stadium, Pune - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians
  • April 12: 7:30 PM - DY Patil Stadium - Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
  • April 16: 7:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
  • April 19: 7:30 PM - DY Patil Stadium - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
  • April 23: 7:30 PM - Brabourne Stadium  - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderbad
  • April 26: 7:30 PM - MCA Stadium, Pune - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals
  • April 30: 3:30 PM - Brabourne Stadium - Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
  • May 4: 7:30 PM - MCA Stadium, Pune - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings
  • May 8: 3:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
  • May 13: 7:30 PM - Brabourne - CCI - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings
  • May 19: 7:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans

Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App