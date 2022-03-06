Home IPL News Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 schedule, match timings, dates and venues Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2022 full schedule: Check the complete list of RCB's IPL 2022 fixtures, match timings. Team Sportstar Mumbai 06 March, 2022 17:37 IST Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down as RCB captain during IPL 2021. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar Mumbai 06 March, 2022 17:37 IST Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Punjab Kings in its IPL 2022 opener on March 27 at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. Here's the full list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the Mayank Agarwal-led RCB. IPL schedule 2022: Full fixtures, date, time, teams and venues March 27: 7:30 PM - DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers BangaloreMarch 30: 7:30 PM - DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight RidersApril 5: 7:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore April 9: 7:30 PM - MCA Stadium, Pune - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai IndiansApril 12: 7:30 PM - DY Patil Stadium - Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers BangaloreApril 16: 7:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers BangaloreApril 19: 7:30 PM - DY Patil Stadium - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers BangaloreApril 23: 7:30 PM - Brabourne Stadium - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers HyderbadApril 26: 7:30 PM - MCA Stadium, Pune - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan RoyalsApril 30: 3:30 PM - Brabourne Stadium - Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers BangaloreMay 4: 7:30 PM - MCA Stadium, Pune - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super KingsMay 8: 3:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers BangaloreMay 13: 7:30 PM - Brabourne - CCI - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab KingsMay 19: 7:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :