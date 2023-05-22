IPL News

IPL 2023: RCB knocked out after loss to GT, Mumbai Indians qualifies for Playoffs

Royal Challengers Bangalore was knocked out after its -wicket loss to Gujarat Titans, helping Mumbai Indians to qualify for the IPL 2023 Playoffs on Sunday. 

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 22 May, 2023 00:09 IST
Shubman Gill’s hundred knocked out RCB from the IPL 2023 PLayoffs rac.e

Shubman Gill’s hundred knocked out RCB from the IPL 2023 PLayoffs rac.e | Photo Credit: SHAILENDRA BHOJAK

Royal Challengers Bangalore was knocked out of the IPL 2023 Playoffs race after its six-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans in the last league stage match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

RCB’s defeat enabled Mumbai Indians to secure an IPL Playoffs spot with a fourth-spot finish. MI recorded its 10th qualification into the Playoffs across 16 editions.

RCB’s slip-up came after a record-breaking seventh IPL ton from Virat Kohli propelled the team to 197. However, a superb counter-attacking knock from Shubman Gill set up the chase for the Titans who notched up 20 points from 14 matches.

GT will face Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday while Lucknow Super Giants will take on MI in the Eliminator in Chennai on Wednesday.

Final IPL 2023 league stage points table after RCB vs GT:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Gujarat Titans1410420+0.809
2Chennai Super Kings148517+0.652
3Lucknow Super Giants 148517+0.304
4Mumbai Indians148616-0.004
5Rajasthan Royals147714+0.148
6Royal Challengers Bangalore147714+0.135
7Kolkata Knight Riders 146812-0.256
8Punjab Kings146812-0.304
9Delhi Capitals145910-0.808
10Sunrisers Hyderabad144108-0.059

