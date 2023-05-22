IPL 2023: RCB knocked out after loss to GT, Mumbai Indians qualifies for Playoffs

Royal Challengers Bangalore was knocked out of the IPL 2023 Playoffs race after its six-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans in the last league stage match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Also Read Shubman Gill hits second hundred of IPL 2023 season for GT vs RCB, fourth batter to hit consecutive IPL tons

RCB’s defeat enabled Mumbai Indians to secure an IPL Playoffs spot with a fourth-spot finish. MI recorded its 10th qualification into the Playoffs across 16 editions.

RCB’s slip-up came after a record-breaking seventh IPL ton from Virat Kohli propelled the team to 197. However, a superb counter-attacking knock from Shubman Gill set up the chase for the Titans who notched up 20 points from 14 matches.

GT will face Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday while Lucknow Super Giants will take on MI in the Eliminator in Chennai on Wednesday.

Final IPL 2023 league stage points table after RCB vs GT: