RR in IPL playoffs: Rajasthan Royals Win/Loss record; Stats, most runs, wickets

Rajasthan Royals has qualified for the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs for the sixth time in 17 seasons, winning the title only once so far - the inaugural year of the tournament in 2008.
The Sanju Samson-led side finished at the 3rd spot in the IPL 2024 points table, with eight wins and five losses in 14 games. It will now face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator at Ahmedabad on May 22.
RR win-loss record in IPL playoffs
Royals first qualified in IPL playoffs in 2008. The format of the tournament however in that season was semifinal and final based. They won both their matches to lift the trophy that year. Since then, RR has only played the IPL final only once - in 2022, which it lost to Gujarat Titans.
Rajasthan has finished as the third best team of the season once when it lost the Qualifier 2 in IPL 2013 against Mumbai Indians. On two occasions (2015 and 2018), RR was knocked out in the Eliminator.
Most runs for RR in IPL playoffs
|Player
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Jos Buttler
|3
|234
|117
|154.96
|Sanju Samson
|7
|149
|21.28
|117.32
|Ajinkya Rahane
|4
|127
|31.75
|107.62
Most wickets for RR in IPL playoffs
|Player
|Innings
|Wickets
|Average
|Economy Rate
|Shane Watson
|5
|6
|22.83
|7.68
|Obed McCoy
|3
|4
|22.25
|7.97
|Prasidh Krishna
|3
|4
|25.50
|8.86
