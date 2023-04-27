IPL News

RR vs CSK toss Today Match IPL 2023 update: will coin flip favour Dhoni or Samson

RR vs CSK toss Today Match: Here’s how the two teams have fared at the toss in the last three years.

Team Sportstar
27 April, 2023 14:52 IST
Chennai Super Kings captain M.S. Dhoni and Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson at the toss.

Chennai Super Kings captain M.S. Dhoni and Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson at the toss. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

The pilot on the Mumbai-Jaipur flight on Wednesday afternoon made an unusual announcement. “Whistle podu,” he said.

Nobody quite blew the whistle inside the aircraft, but there was much joy to the large contingent of passengers from Chennai, all dressed in yellow. The fans of Chennai Super Kings must be hoping their team continues, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Thursday, what has been a dream run.

Here’s how the two teams have fared at the toss in the last three years:

IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, 17th Match - Rajasthan Royals won by 3 runs - Chennai Super Kings, elected to field

IPL 2022

RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS, 68th Match - Rajasthan Royals won by 5 wkts - Chennai Super Kings, elected to bat

IPL 2021

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS, 12th Match - Chennai Super Kings won by 45 runs - Rajasthan Royals, elected to field

RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS, 47th Match - Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wkts - Rajasthan Royals, elected to field

