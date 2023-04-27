IPL

RR vs CSK LIVE streaming info, IPL 2023: When and where to watch Rajathan vs Chennai match today?

RR vs CSK: Get the live steaming and telecast details of the IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, happening at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Team Sportstar
27 April, 2023 10:31 IST
When the two teams met last time, Sandeep Sharma took RR over the line despite M.S. Dhoni’s pyrotechnics.

When the two teams met last time, Sandeep Sharma took RR over the line despite M.S. Dhoni’s pyrotechnics. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for IPL

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will take on M.S. Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in match 37 of the Indian Premier League at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Live streaming and telecast details:

When will RR vs CSK, IPL 2023 be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will be held on April 27, Thursday.

Where will RR vs CSK, IPL 2023 be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time will RR vs CSK, IPL 2023 start?

The IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Toss is scheduled to take place at 7:00pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast RR vs CSK, IPL 2023 match?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will be televised on the  Star Sports Network in India.

Where is the RR vs CSK, IPL 2023 live streaming available?

The IPL 2023 match Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match will be streamed live on the  Jio Cinema app/website.

