IPL News RR vs DC, IPL 2022 LIVE Score: Dream11 Fantasy Team Tips, Playing XI Prediction, Preview, Squads, Where to watch DC vs RR Live Score, Tata IPL 2022: Follow the updates, commentary and highlights of the match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals from the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. SCORES× Team Sportstar Navi Mumbai Last Updated: 11 May, 2022 18:14 IST Rishabh Pant, captain of Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson during Match 34 of IPL 2022. - Sportzpics for IPL Team Sportstar Navi Mumbai Last Updated: 11 May, 2022 18:14 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. This is Santadeep Dey, bringing you all the action as it unfolds at the venue.RR vs DC LIVE COMMENTARYStay tuned! The live coverage begins at 7:30PM IST.RR vs DC PREDICTED XIRajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Riyan Parag, Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen. Delhi Capitals: David Warner, KS Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed. RR vs DC HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORDAll-time H2H: RR 13:12 DC; RR 2:3 DC (in last five games)Last IPL meeting: RR (222/2) beat DC (207/8) by 15 runs.RR vs DC MATCH PREVIEWAfter a massive setback to their bid to make it to the playoffs, Delhi Capitals will aim to show more flexibility and resilience to defeat Rajasthan Royals at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday. A spot in the playoffs will be a possibility even if the Capitals are defeated, but all the remaining games will have to be won and other results have to go their way.READ | IPL Diary: Remembering the First Royal The Capitals were lacklustre with both bat and ball against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Khaleel Ahmed’s spell was a lone bright spot, and he will be expected to hit similar lengths and create similar angles to unsettle the Royals batting line-up. And if his efforts are backed up by the profligate Shardul Thakur and Anrich Nortje, it could make a huge difference.Coach Ricky Ponting will expect the batters to take more responsibility than they did against the Super Kings. Royals’ well-oiled bowling outfit will come hard at them but patience and graft could help them succeed. Prithvi Shaw is set to miss another game as he hasn’t yet come back from the hospital.ALSO READ | Sanju Samson and the burden of perception, amid improved numbers For the Royals, Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna will be the key bowlers to watch out for. A win will likely lift them to second in the points table.Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will come face to face for the second time. The mini-battle between them could prove to be the difference between the sides if the contest is tight.- Abhishek MukherjeeRR vs DC DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PREDICTIONWicketkeeper: Jos Buttler (c), Sanju SamsonBatters: David Warner (vc), Rovman Powell, Devdutt Padikkal All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar PatelBowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed, Trent Boult Team Composition: RR 6:5 DC Credits Left: 0.0RR vs DC FULL SQUADSRajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, James Neesham, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa.Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan. WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH RR vs DC IPL 2022 LIVE?The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will be aired on the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, May 11. The match will also be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.