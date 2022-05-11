RR vs DC, IPL 2022 LIVE Score: Dream11 Fantasy Team Tips, Playing XI Prediction, Preview, Squads, Where to watch

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. This is Santadeep Dey, bringing you all the action as it unfolds at the venue.

RR vs DC LIVE COMMENTARY

Stay tuned! The live coverage begins at 7:30PM IST.

RR vs DC PREDICTED XI

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Riyan Parag, Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, KS Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.

RR vs DC HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

All-time H2H: RR 13:12 DC; RR 2:3 DC (in last five games)

Last IPL meeting: RR (222/2) beat DC (207/8) by 15 runs.

RR vs DC MATCH PREVIEW

After a massive setback to their bid to make it to the playoffs, Delhi Capitals will aim to show more flexibility and resilience to defeat Rajasthan Royals at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday. A spot in the playoffs will be a possibility even if the Capitals are defeated, but all the remaining games will have to be won and other results have to go their way.

The Capitals were lacklustre with both bat and ball against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Khaleel Ahmed’s spell was a lone bright spot, and he will be expected to hit similar lengths and create similar angles to unsettle the Royals batting line-up. And if his efforts are backed up by the profligate Shardul Thakur and Anrich Nortje, it could make a huge difference.

Coach Ricky Ponting will expect the batters to take more responsibility than they did against the Super Kings. Royals’ well-oiled bowling outfit will come hard at them but patience and graft could help them succeed. Prithvi Shaw is set to miss another game as he hasn’t yet come back from the hospital.

For the Royals, Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna will be the key bowlers to watch out for. A win will likely lift them to second in the points table.

Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will come face to face for the second time. The mini-battle between them could prove to be the difference between the sides if the contest is tight.

- Abhishek Mukherjee

RR vs DC DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PREDICTION

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler (c), Sanju Samson

Batters: David Warner (vc), Rovman Powell, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed, Trent Boult

Team Composition: RR 6:5 DC Credits Left: 0.0

RR vs DC FULL SQUADS Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, James Neesham, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa. Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan.

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH RR vs DC IPL 2022 LIVE?

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will be aired on the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, May 11. The match will also be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.