RR vs PBKS head-to-head record in IPL: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings overall stats, most runs, wickets

Rajasthan Royals will take on Punjab Kings in the eighth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. Guwahati will be hosting its first-ever IPL match and will serve as the home venue for Rajasthan Royals for two games.

Here are the head-to-head stats between Rajasthan and Punjab in the IPL:

RR VS PBKS HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN IPL Matches played: 24 Rajasthan Royals won: 14 Punjab Kings won: 10 (includes one win in Super Over) Last result: Rajasthan Royals won by six wickets (Wankhede; May 2022) Last five results: Rajasthan Royals won - 4; Punjab Kings won - 1

RR VS PBKS HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN IPL RR (highest score) vs PBKS: 226/6 (20) - Rajasthan Royals won by four wickets (Sharjah; 2020) RR (lowest score) vs PBKS: 112/7 (20) - Rajasthan Royals lost by 27 runs (Cape Town; 2009) PBKS (highest score) vs RR: 223/2 (20) - Punjab Kings lost by four wickets (Sharjah; 2020) PBKS (lowest score) vs RR: 124 (18.5) - Punjab Kings lost by six wickets (Jaipur; April 2013) RR (highest individual score) vs PBKS: Sanju Samson 119 (63) (Wankhede; 2021) RR (best bowling figures) vs PBKS: Kevon Cooper 4/26 (4) (Jaipur; 2012) PBKS (highest individual score) vs RR: Shaun Marsh 115 (69) (Mohali; 2008) PBKS (best bowling figures) vs RR: Arshdeep Singh 5/32 (4) (Dubai; 2021)

MOST RUNS IN RR VS PBKS MATCHES IN IPL

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Sanju Samson (RR) 15 552 46.00 152.90 119 KL Rahul (PBKS) 8 490 81.66 138.81 95* Shaun Marsh (PBKS) 7 409 58.42 144.52 115

MOST WICKETS IN RR VS PBKS MATCHES IN IPL