RR vs PBKS head-to-head record in IPL: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings overall stats, most runs, wickets

Team Sportstar
05 April, 2023 12:30 IST
FILE PHOTO: Jitesh Sharma of Punjab Kings in action in IPL 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Jitesh Sharma of Punjab Kings in action in IPL 2022. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Here is the head-to-head record between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, who will face off in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Rajasthan Royals will take on Punjab Kings in the eighth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. Guwahati will be hosting its first-ever IPL match and will serve as the home venue for Rajasthan Royals for two games.

Here are the head-to-head stats between Rajasthan and Punjab in the IPL:

RR VS PBKS HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN IPL
Matches played: 24
Rajasthan Royals won: 14
Punjab Kings won: 10 (includes one win in Super Over)
Last result: Rajasthan Royals won by six wickets (Wankhede; May 2022)
Last five results: Rajasthan Royals won - 4; Punjab Kings won - 1
RR VS PBKS HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN IPL
RR (highest score) vs PBKS: 226/6 (20) - Rajasthan Royals won by four wickets (Sharjah; 2020)
RR (lowest score) vs PBKS: 112/7 (20) - Rajasthan Royals lost by 27 runs (Cape Town; 2009)
PBKS (highest score) vs RR: 223/2 (20) - Punjab Kings lost by four wickets (Sharjah; 2020)
PBKS (lowest score) vs RR: 124 (18.5) - Punjab Kings lost by six wickets (Jaipur; April 2013)
RR (highest individual score) vs PBKS: Sanju Samson 119 (63) (Wankhede; 2021)
RR (best bowling figures) vs PBKS: Kevon Cooper 4/26 (4) (Jaipur; 2012)
PBKS (highest individual score) vs RR: Shaun Marsh 115 (69) (Mohali; 2008)
PBKS (best bowling figures) vs RR: Arshdeep Singh 5/32 (4) (Dubai; 2021)

MOST RUNS IN RR VS PBKS MATCHES IN IPL

BatterMatches RunsAverageStrike RateHighest Score
Sanju Samson (RR)1555246.00152.90119
KL Rahul (PBKS)849081.66138.8195*
Shaun Marsh (PBKS)740958.42144.52115

MOST WICKETS IN RR VS PBKS MATCHES IN IPL

BowlerMatches Wickets Economy RateAverage BBI
Piyush Chawla (PBKS)11147.5922.423/35
Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)5129.1014.415/32
Siddharth Trivedi (RR)10117.8427.092/21

