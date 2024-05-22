MagazineBuy Print

RR vs RCB Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Rajasthan Royals wins toss, elects to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Published : May 22, 2024 17:02 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson and Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du plessis during the toss.
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson and Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du plessis during the toss. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson and Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du plessis during the toss. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face off in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Royals finished third on the points table after losing not managing a single win in their last five games, which included four defeats. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers marked a remarkable comeback by winning six games in a row and enter the playoffs.

Toss: Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl.

RR - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Results after winning toss: Wins - 6; Losses - 3

Results after losing toss: Wins - 2; Losses - 2

RCB - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Results after winning toss: Wins - 4; Losses - 4

Results after losing toss: Wins - 3; Losses - 3

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Team winning the toss: Wins: 3; Losses: 4

Team batting first: Wins: 2; Losses: 5

THE SQUADS
RAJASTHAN ROYALS
Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj. 
ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU
Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan. 

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru /

Rajasthan Royals

Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

