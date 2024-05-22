RR vs RCB Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Rajasthan Royals wins toss, elects to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face off in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
Royals finished third on the points table after losing not managing a single win in their last five games, which included four defeats. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers marked a remarkable comeback by winning six games in a row and enter the playoffs.
Toss: Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl.
RR - Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Results after winning toss: Wins - 6; Losses - 3
Results after losing toss: Wins - 2; Losses - 2
RCB - Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Results after winning toss: Wins - 4; Losses - 4
Results after losing toss: Wins - 3; Losses - 3
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Team winning the toss: Wins: 3; Losses: 4
Team batting first: Wins: 2; Losses: 5
THE SQUADS
