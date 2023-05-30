Shami wins IPL 2023 Purple Cap with 28 wickets in 17 matches

Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammad Shami won the IPL 2023 Purple Cap for picking the most number of wickets in the season. Shami ended the season with 28 wickets in 17 matches at an economy rate of 8.03.

Interestingly, the top three in the list of the highest wicket-takers of the season are from Gujarat Titans. Rashid Khan took 27 wickets in 17 matches while Mohit Sharma got 25 in 14 games.

Piyush Chawla of Mumbai Indians and Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals were the other two bowlers in the top five.