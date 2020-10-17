IPL 2020 News

DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan scores maiden IPL century

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan scored his maiden IPL century, after being dropped thrice, against Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah on Saturday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
17 October, 2020 23:19 IST

Shikhar Dhawan in action for Delhi Capitals against Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah on Saturday.   -  BCCI/IPL

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
17 October, 2020 23:19 IST

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shikhar Dhawan scored his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century during his side's five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

MATCH BLOG | CSK vs DC, IPL 2020 Live Score Updates: Dhawan hits hundred, Delhi needs 17 off final over

Dhawan's knock of 101 runs from 58 balls included 14 boundaries and one maximum. The 34-year-old Indian opener was also dropped thrice by the CSK players in the match.

Chasing 180 for the victory, Dhawan started his innings cautiously after he lost his opening partner Prithvi Shaw in the first over bowled by Deepak Chahar.

Chahar dismissed Ajinkya Rahane in the fifth over as well, and that was when Dhawan shifted gears.

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

 IPL today: All you need to know

  Dugout videos

 Related