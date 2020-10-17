DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan scores maiden IPL century

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shikhar Dhawan scored his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century during his side's five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

MATCH BLOG | CSK vs DC, IPL 2020 Live Score Updates: Dhawan hits hundred, Delhi needs 17 off final over

Dhawan's knock of 101 runs from 58 balls included 14 boundaries and one maximum. The 34-year-old Indian opener was also dropped thrice by the CSK players in the match.

Chasing 180 for the victory, Dhawan started his innings cautiously after he lost his opening partner Prithvi Shaw in the first over bowled by Deepak Chahar.

Chahar dismissed Ajinkya Rahane in the fifth over as well, and that was when Dhawan shifted gears.