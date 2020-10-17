Home IPL 2020 News DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan scores maiden IPL century Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan scored his maiden IPL century, after being dropped thrice, against Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah on Saturday. Team Sportstar 17 October, 2020 23:19 IST Shikhar Dhawan in action for Delhi Capitals against Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah on Saturday. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 17 October, 2020 23:19 IST Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shikhar Dhawan scored his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century during his side's five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.MATCH BLOG | CSK vs DC, IPL 2020 Live Score Updates: Dhawan hits hundred, Delhi needs 17 off final over Dhawan's knock of 101 runs from 58 balls included 14 boundaries and one maximum. The 34-year-old Indian opener was also dropped thrice by the CSK players in the match.Chasing 180 for the victory, Dhawan started his innings cautiously after he lost his opening partner Prithvi Shaw in the first over bowled by Deepak Chahar.Chahar dismissed Ajinkya Rahane in the fifth over as well, and that was when Dhawan shifted gears. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos