SRH vs MI Toss LIVE, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Today Match Toss Updates

MI vs SRH Toss live updates: Sportstar brings you the toss prediction of today's IPL match between Sunrisers and Mumbai Indians

Team Sportstar
18 April, 2023 14:34 IST
Aiden Markram of the Sunrisers Hyderabad in action.

Aiden Markram of the Sunrisers Hyderabad in action. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

MI vs SRH Toss live updates: Sportstar brings you the toss prediction of today’s IPL match between Sunrisers and Mumbai Indians

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has returned to its original, pre-COVID-19, home-and-away format for the first time since 2019.

In 2020, the IPL took place behind closed doors across three venues in UAE - Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. In 2021 too, the tournament was held across four venues - Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Chennai - before it was again moved to the UAE.

IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians look to sustain winning momentum

The return to home-and-away format has meant that the captain correctly calling out the side of the coin will have a marginal advantage of maximising home conditions.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will face the Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday. MI holds a slim 10-9 head-to-head advantage over SRH.

MI vs SRH IPL 2022 Toss Result

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium: Mumbai Indians won the toss, elected to field first

MI vs SRH IPL 2021 Toss Result

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi: Mumbai Indians won the toss, elected to bat first

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi: Mumbai Indians won the toss, elected to bat first

