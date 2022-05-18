SRH skipper Williamson set to miss remainder of IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson will leave the team's bio-bubble and travel back to New Zealand for the birth of his second child, the franchise announced on Wednesday.

"Official update: Our skipper Kane Williamson is flying back to New Zealand, to usher in the latest addition to his family," Sunrisers Hyderabad wrote on its official Twitter handle.

Here's everyone at the #Riser camp wishing Kane Williamson and his wife a safe delivery and a lot of happiness!

The announcement came a after day after Sunrisers hyderabad's 3-run win against Mumbai Indians, which kept the playoffs race alive for the men in orange.

The New Zealand skipper has played 13 matches this season for SRH after being retained by the franchise, scoring just 216 runs at a strike rate of 93.51, averaging 19.64.

Eighth placed Sunrisers will take on seventh placed Punjab kings on Sunday. The side losing this tie will be eliminated from this edition's IPL.