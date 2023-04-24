IPL News

SRH vs DC Toss Live Updates, IPL 2023: Will the coin flip favour Warner or Markram?

SRH vs DC Toss Prediction: Here is the live toss and playing XI update for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Monday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 24 April, 2023 15:33 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s captain Aiden Markram has a win record of three out of five in coin tosses this year.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s captain Aiden Markram has a win record of three out of five in coin tosses this year. | Photo Credit: AP

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in IPL 2023 on Monday.

SRH vs DC Dream11 prediction, IPL 2023

The coin flip has favoured David Warner in four of Delhi’s six matches so far. However, the side won only one of those four games. Aiden Markram has been around for SRH at coin flips five times this season, winning three of them.

SRH TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023

  • ⦿ vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by seven wickets (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 14 runs (Hyderabad)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 23 runs (Kolkata)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by eight wickets (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by five wickets (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by 72 runs (Hyderabad)

DC TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023

  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by four wickets (Delhi)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 23 runs (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by six wickets (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 57 runs (Guwahati)
  • ⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by six wickets (Delhi)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 50 runs (Lucknow)

