SRH vs RCB head-to-head in IPL: Royal Challengers Bangalore looks to improve numbers vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Former champion Sunrisers Hyderabad, which has slipped down to the stage of being ‘spoilers’, will take on a confident Royal Challengers Bangalore in its last IPL league match at home at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Thursday.

Here are all the numbers to take note ahead of this crucial game.

SRH vs DC HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 22 SRH won: 12 RCB won: 9 No Result: 1 Last result: Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 67 runs (2022)

SRH has been a dominant force at home, with the side winning 31 of its 50 IPL games at its home turf. But this has been a aberration of a season for Aiden Markram’s team, which has won just one of its six home games.

SRH record in Hyderabad Games - 50 Wins - 31 Losses - 29 Last five games - Wins - 1 | Losses -4

RCB doesn’t have the most pleasant record at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, with the Bangalore outfit having a 20% win record at the venue and is winless in the last four games in Hyderabad.

RCB record in Hyderabad Games - 10 Wins - 2 Losses - 8 Last five games - Wins - 1 | Losses -4

Former SRH skipper David Warner is the leading run scorer in this fixture with 647 runs. RCB ace Virat Kohli is second with 569 runs and has a chance of going on top of the list.

SRH pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken most wickets in SRH vs RCB games, with 17 scalps.