MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: James Franklin likely to replace Steyn as SRH bowling coach

Steyn, a former South African fast bowler, who took over as SRH bowling coach in 2022, has requested the franchise to give him a break for this season owing to personal reasons.

Published : Mar 02, 2024 23:09 IST , HYDERABAD - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Franklin has played 31 Tests, 110 ODIs and 38 T20Is for New Zealand between 2001 and 2013.
FILE PHOTO: Franklin has played 31 Tests, 110 ODIs and 38 T20Is for New Zealand between 2001 and 2013. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Franklin has played 31 Tests, 110 ODIs and 38 T20Is for New Zealand between 2001 and 2013. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former New Zealand left-arm pacer James Franklin is likely to replace Dale Steyn as Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach in the upcoming IPL (Indian Premier League), beginning on March 22.

Steyn, a former South African fast bowler, who took over as SRH bowling coach in 2022, has requested the franchise to give him a break for this season owing to personal reasons.

“We are in talks with him (Franklin) as Dale Steyn will not be available for this season,” an IPL source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The 43-year-old had earlier played for Mumbai Indians in the 2011 and 2012 seasons, but this is his maiden stint as coach in the IPL.

Franklin, however, has coaching experience with Durham in English county cricket and Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Islamabad United as assistant coach.

At SRH, Franklin will link up with his former teammate Daniel Vettori, who was appointed as the team’s head coach after IPL 2023.

Earlier, they have worked together at Middlesex in county cricket as well as with Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred.

Franklin has played 31 Tests, 110 ODIs and 38 T20Is for New Zealand between 2001 and 2013.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

James Franklin /

Dale Steyn /

Sunrisers Hyderabad /

Mumbai Indians /

Pakistan Super League /

Daniel Vettori /

New Zealand

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL 2024: All-round Mumbai Indians hands Royal Challengers Bangalore second consecutive loss
    Mayank
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Madhya Pradesh’s pace battery skittles Vidarbha for 170 on Day 1
    Abhishek Saini
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Darwin Nunez stoppage time winner helps Liverpool edge Forest, extends lead over City in table
    Reuters
  4. IPL 2024: James Franklin likely to replace Steyn as SRH bowling coach
    PTI
  5. FIFA completely opposed to ‘blue cards’, chief Infantino says
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: James Franklin likely to replace Steyn as SRH bowling coach
    PTI
  2. CSK training camp ahead of IPL 2024 gets underway
    PTI
  3. IPL 2024: Punjab Kings to play home games at newly-developed stadium in Mullanpur
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRH IPL 2024 Schedule: Sunrisers Hyderabad full list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues, timings
    Team Sportstar
  5. RR IPL 2024 Schedule: Rajasthan Royals full list of matches, fixtures, venues, dates, timings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL 2024: All-round Mumbai Indians hands Royal Challengers Bangalore second consecutive loss
    Mayank
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Madhya Pradesh’s pace battery skittles Vidarbha for 170 on Day 1
    Abhishek Saini
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Darwin Nunez stoppage time winner helps Liverpool edge Forest, extends lead over City in table
    Reuters
  4. IPL 2024: James Franklin likely to replace Steyn as SRH bowling coach
    PTI
  5. FIFA completely opposed to ‘blue cards’, chief Infantino says
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment