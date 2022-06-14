IPL 2022 IPL News IPL News IPL media rights auction: Star India wins TV rights for Rs 23,575 crore IPL media rights auction: Star India has won the Indian Premier League (IPL) broadcast media rights for the 2023-2027 cycle in the e-auction process. Team Sportstar 14 June, 2022 18:20 IST The IPL broadcast media rights was sold to Sony Network for the 2023-2027 cycle. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 14 June, 2022 18:20 IST Star India has won the Indian Premier League (IPL) broadcast media rights for the 2023-2027 cycle in the e-auction process on Tuesday. BCCI secretary Jay Shah said: "I am thrilled to announce that STAR INDIA wins India TV rights with their bid of Rs 23,575 crores. The bid is a direct testimony to the BCCI’s organizational capabilities despite two pandemic years."READ: IPL media rights auction: Viacom18 bags digital rights for Rs 23,758 crore The TV rights which comprised Package A of the auction, was bagged by Star for a staggering Rs 23,575 crore - amounting to Rs 57.5 crore per match. IPL MEDIA RIGHTS by Lalith Kalidas MORE TO FOLLOW Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :