IPL media rights auction: Star India wins TV rights for Rs 23,575 crore

Star India has won the Indian Premier League (IPL) broadcast media rights for the 2023-2027 cycle in the e-auction process on Tuesday.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said: "I am thrilled to announce that STAR INDIA wins India TV rights with their bid of Rs 23,575 crores. The bid is a direct testimony to the BCCI’s organizational capabilities despite two pandemic years."

The TV rights which comprised Package A of the auction, was bagged by Star for a staggering Rs 23,575 crore - amounting to Rs 57.5 crore per match.





