IPL media rights auction: Viacom18 bags digital rights for Rs 23,758 crore

Viacom18 has won the Indian Premier League (IPL) digital media rights for the 2023-2027 cycle in the e-auction process on Tuesday. The digital media rights was bagged for a whopping Rs 23,758 crore - amounting to Rs 57.9 crore per match.

READ: IPL media rights auction: Star India wins TV rights for Rs 23,575 crore

Team Sportstar
14 June, 2022 18:34 IST