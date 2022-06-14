IPL News

IPL media rights auction: Viacom18 bags digital rights for Rs 23,758 crore

IPL media rights auction: Viacom18 has won the Indian Premier League (IPL) digital media rights for the 2023-2027 cycle in the e-auction process.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
14 June, 2022 18:34 IST
IPL 2022 trophy

The IPL digital media rights for the 2023-2027 cycle has been sold to Reliance Viacom18.   -  IPL

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
14 June, 2022 18:34 IST

Viacom18 has won the Indian Premier League (IPL) digital media rights for the 2023-2027 cycle in the e-auction process on Tuesday.

The digital media rights was bagged for a whopping Rs 23,758 crore - amounting to Rs 57.9 crore per match.

READ: IPL media rights auction: Star India wins TV rights for Rs 23,575 crore

IPL MEDIA RIGHTS by Lalith Kalidas

 

 

MORE TO FOLLOW

Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App