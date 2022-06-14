IPL media rights auction: Viacom18 bags digital rights for Rs 23,758 crore

Viacom18 has won the Indian Premier League (IPL) digital media rights for the 2023-2027 cycle in the e-auction process on Tuesday.

The digital media rights was bagged for a whopping Rs 23,758 crore - amounting to Rs 57.9 crore per match.

READ: IPL media rights auction: Star India wins TV rights for Rs 23,575 crore

MORE TO FOLLOW