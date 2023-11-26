MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sunrisers Hyderabad full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction

Here is the full list of retained, released and traded players of Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024 auction.

Published : Nov 26, 2023 16:59 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Sunrisers skipper Aiden Markram in action during IPL 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Sunrisers skipper Aiden Markram in action during IPL 2023. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sunrisers skipper Aiden Markram in action during IPL 2023. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu

The IPL 2024 auction is scheduled to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19. Each team will have a budget of Rs. 100 crore, an increase from the previous year’s Rs. 95 crore.

This will be the third and the final year of the three-year contract for each player and a mega-auction is expected next year.

This will be the first time that the auction will be held outside India. Last year, the BCCI had initially planned to hold the auction in Istanbul, but finally, it was held in Kochi.

Here’s the list of players retained and released by SRH ahead of IPL 2024:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Retained Players

Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umban Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed (From RCB).

Sunrisers Hyderabad Released Players

Harry Brook, Samarth Vyas, Kartik Tyagi, Vivrant Sharma, Akeal Hosein, Adil Rashid.

Related Topics

IPL AUCTION /

IPL 2024 /

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd T20 Cricket Score Updates: IND to bat; AUS wins toss, opts to bowl first
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sunrisers Hyderabad full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction
    Team Sportstar
  3. Former England manager Terry Venables dies aged 80
    Reuters
  4. IPL 2024: Full list of players retained, released, traded by all teams ahead of auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 retention in graphs: Which Indian Premier League teams released and retained most players?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. Can Hardik Pandya still return to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans after the retention day?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL auction 2024: Full list of squads, players after retention day
    Team Sportstar
  3. RCB full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mumbai Indians: Full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. Gujarat Titans: Full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd T20 Cricket Score Updates: IND to bat; AUS wins toss, opts to bowl first
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sunrisers Hyderabad full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction
    Team Sportstar
  3. Former England manager Terry Venables dies aged 80
    Reuters
  4. IPL 2024: Full list of players retained, released, traded by all teams ahead of auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 retention in graphs: Which Indian Premier League teams released and retained most players?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment