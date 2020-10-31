IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020 playoffs race: Hyderabad alive in last four race after win over Bangalore

If Hyderabad wins its last match against Mumbai Indians on November 3 at the same venue, then it can make it to the last four regardless of whether the other results go its way, thanks to its excellent Net Run Rate of +0.555.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
31 October, 2020 22:53 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad stayed alive in playoff race with a five-wicket win over RCB in IPL 2020.   -  BCCI/IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) stayed in IPL 2020 playoff contention with a five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Sharjah on Saturday. Chasing a modest 121 to win, Sunrisers lost David Warner early but Wriddhiman Saha and Manish Pandey piled up 58 inside the Powerplay. Pandey fell soon after but Saha, in the company of Kane Williamson, kept Hyderabad ticking. Both batsmen fell in quick succession but Jason Holder's powerhitting ensured Hyderabad got over the line without further hiccups.

IPL 2020 playoffs race: Delhi in contention for top-two finish despite losing to Mumbai  

Kolkata Knight Riders, which takes on Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, has an outside chance of sneaking into the playoffs if it beats Rajasthan and gets to 14 points. However, that's contingent on Hyderabad losing to Mumbai and Chennai beating Punjab. Meanwhile, RCB can still qualify if it beats Delhi Capitals, which makes the Monday evening encounter a virtual knockout. RCB's NRR has now dropped below KXIP's.

RCB vs SRH Highlights IPL 2020: SRH beats RCB by five wickets  

IPL 2020 Points Table Today

TEAMSPWLPointsNRR
Mumbai Indians139418+1.296
Royal Challengers Bangalore137614-0.145
Delhi Capitals137614-0.159
Sunrisers Hyderabad136712+0.555
Kings XI Punjab136712-0.133
Rajasthan Royals136712-0.377
Kolkata Knight Riders136712-0.467
Chennai Super Kings135810-0.532

