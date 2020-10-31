IPL 2020 playoffs race: Hyderabad alive in last four race after win over Bangalore

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) stayed in IPL 2020 playoff contention with a five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Sharjah on Saturday. Chasing a modest 121 to win, Sunrisers lost David Warner early but Wriddhiman Saha and Manish Pandey piled up 58 inside the Powerplay. Pandey fell soon after but Saha, in the company of Kane Williamson, kept Hyderabad ticking. Both batsmen fell in quick succession but Jason Holder's powerhitting ensured Hyderabad got over the line without further hiccups.

IPL 2020 playoffs race: Delhi in contention for top-two finish despite losing to Mumbai

If Hyderabad wins its last match against Mumbai Indians on November 3 at the same venue, then it can make it to the last four regardless of whether the other results go its way, thanks to its excellent Net Run Rate of +0.555.

Kolkata Knight Riders, which takes on Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, has an outside chance of sneaking into the playoffs if it beats Rajasthan and gets to 14 points. However, that's contingent on Hyderabad losing to Mumbai and Chennai beating Punjab. Meanwhile, RCB can still qualify if it beats Delhi Capitals, which makes the Monday evening encounter a virtual knockout. RCB's NRR has now dropped below KXIP's.

RCB vs SRH Highlights IPL 2020: SRH beats RCB by five wickets

IPL 2020 Points Table Today