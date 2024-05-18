MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: Jitesh Sharma to lead Punjab Kings in final game of season against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sam Curran, the side’s stand-in captain in Shikhar Dhawan’s absence due to injury, has returned to England for international duty.

Published : May 18, 2024 14:57 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jitesh Sharma plays a shot during the match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals.
Jitesh Sharma plays a shot during the match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. | Photo Credit: PTI
Jitesh Sharma plays a shot during the match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. | Photo Credit: PTI

Jitesh Sharma will lead Punjab Kings for its final match of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, the side announced on Saturday.

Sam Curran, the side’s stand-in captain in Shikhar Dhawan’s absence due to injury, has returned to England for international duty.

The wicketkeeper-batter was named the vice-captain of the side before the start of the season. Kings sit in the ninth place with 10 points from 13 games and are no longer in contention for the playoffs.

