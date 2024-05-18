MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: Hardik suspended for one match, fined Rs 30 lakh

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has been fined Rs 30 lakh and suspended from his team’s opening match of the next edition of IPL for slow over-rate offence for the third time in the competition.

Published : May 18, 2024 16:00 IST , Mumbai

PTI
Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has been fined Rs 30 lakh and suspended from his team’s opening match of the next edition of IPL.
infoIcon

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has been fined Rs 30 lakh and suspended from his team’s opening match of the next edition of IPL for slow over-rate offence for the third time in the competition.

With Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2024 campaign ending on Friday after their final league game against Lucknow Super Giants, Pandya’s suspension will only come into effect during team’s opening game next season.

“Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their IPL 2024 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on May 17,” a media release stated.

READ | IPL 2024: Jitesh Sharma to lead Punjab Kings in final game of season against Sunrisers Hyderabad

“As it was his team’s third offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pandya was fined Rs 30 lakh and banned from playing the team’s next match,” it further stated.

All other members of the team including ‘Impact Player’ Rohit Sharma have been fined 50 percent or Rs 12 lakh of their respective match fees, whichever is lower.

“The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either Rs 12 lakh or 50 percent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser,” it stated.

There is no fixed rule but usually the team management pays the fine on behalf of its players. The players hardly lose anything financially.

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
