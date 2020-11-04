SUP vs VEL Live Score Women's T20 Challenge 2020: Toss at 7:00 PM; Mithali's Velocity takes on Harmanpreet's Supernovas

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Women's T20 Challenge 2020 as Supernovas take on Velocity in the first match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Toss in 10 minutes

All you need to know:

What: Supernovas vs Velocity, 1st Match

Date – 04/11/2020 | Wednesday

Match Start Time – 7:30 PM IST

TV Channel – Star Sports

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar

The Preview

It has been a trying eight months for India's women cricketers. They haven't had a game all this while following the coronavirus outbreak.

Women’s T20 Challenge: Back in business!

As expected, they all would be raring to go as the Women's T20 Challenge begins at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. In the opening match, Harmanpreet Kaur's Supernovas takes on Mithali Raj's Velocity.

Both the sides competed in last year's final at Jaipur in front of a crowd of 15,000. It had an exciting finish, with Supernovas winning by five wickets, off the last ball.

The squads:

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Chamari Athapaththu (SL), Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shashikala Siriwardene (SL), Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman (WI), Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka (SA) and Muskan Malik.

Velocity: Mithali Raj (capt), Veda Krishnamurthy, Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma (wk), Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek (NZ), Danielle Wyatt (Eng), Sune Luus (SA), Jahanara Alam (Ban) and M. Anagha.