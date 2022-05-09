IPL 2022 IPL News IPL News Suryakumar Yadav ruled out of IPL 2022 IPL 2022: Suryakumar sustained a muscle strain on his left-arm during Mumbai's win against the Gujarat Titans last week. Team Sportstar 09 May, 2022 18:50 IST Suryakumar Yadav was ruled out of IPL 2022 on Monday due to a muscle strain. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 09 May, 2022 18:50 IST Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav was ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season due to an injury ahead of its match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday.“Suryakumar Yadav has sustained a muscle strain on the left fore arm, and has been ruled out for the season. He has been advised rest, in consultation with the BCCI medical team," the Mumbai Indians said in its statement.FOLLOW: LIVE SCORE: MI vs KKRThe 31-year-old sustained the injury during Mumbai's win against the Gujarat Titans last week.Suryakumar played eight matches this season for the Mumbai Indians, scoring 303 runs at an average of 43.29 that included three half centuries. He had also missed MI's first three matches of the season due to rehabilitation after sustaining a hairline fracture in February. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :