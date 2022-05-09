Suryakumar Yadav ruled out of IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav was ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season due to an injury ahead of its match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday.

“Suryakumar Yadav has sustained a muscle strain on the left fore arm, and has been ruled out for the season. He has been advised rest, in consultation with the BCCI medical team," the Mumbai Indians said in its statement.

The 31-year-old sustained the injury during Mumbai's win against the Gujarat Titans last week.

Suryakumar played eight matches this season for the Mumbai Indians, scoring 303 runs at an average of 43.29 that included three half centuries. He had also missed MI's first three matches of the season due to rehabilitation after sustaining a hairline fracture in February.