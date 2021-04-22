Natarajan ruled out of IPL 2021 due to knee injury

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer T Natarajan was ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season after failing to recover from a knee injury, according to media reports on Friday.

Natarajan, who featured in Hyderabad's first two matches, was left out of the third after developing a sore knee.

SRH skipper David Warner, who was asked about Natarajan's availability after his team's win against Punjab Kings, had said, ". "He has obviously got a sore knee. Given the circumstance in these bubbles, if he goes and gets a scan, he obviously has to sit out for seven days. He has to get back in quarantine. We are just monitoring him at the moment. The physios are doing their best to analyse from a face point of view but he obviously has to go out and get a scan at some point."