IPL 2020: Samson and Tewatia played really well, says KL Rahul

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul tried to glean positives from a difficult night in Sharjah where his team was at the receiving end of a thrilling chase by Rajasthan Royals. "Look that is T20 cricket. We have seen this a lot of time. we need to keep our chin up," said Rahul after the match.

Sanju Samson's 85 off 42 and Rahul Tewatia's 31-ball 53 propelled Royals to a four-wicket win in a match where the momentum swung both ways till the very end. Rahul reserved praise for the Royals batsmen while backing his bowlers to come good over the course of the tournament. "We did a lot of things right, but you have to give it to them," he said. "The game keeps you humble all the time. Under pressure, bowlers can make mistakes. We need to come back stronger. I back my bowlers to do the job.

Rahul Tewatia slams Cottrell for five sixes in an over to script remarkable Rajasthan win

"It is okay to have one bad game. Good that it happened early in the tournament. We can come back stronger. Small ground, the total doesn't really matter. Bowlers are going for runs in the back end.

"Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia did really well, they were set, played superbly well and they deserve this win."