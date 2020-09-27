KXIP vs RR LIVE: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal set third-highest opening stand in IPL history

Kings XI Punjab openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal brought up the third highest opening partnership in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when they added 183 runs for the first wicket against Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah on Sunday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad openers Jonny Bairstow and David Warner broke the record for highest opening partnership last season as they put up an opening stand of 185 runs in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn held the record for an opening partnership of 184 runs for Kolkata Knight Riders against Gujarat Lions in 2017.

Bairstow scored his second century in T20s and his first in the IPL smashing 12 boundaries and 7 sixes in his innings of 114 off 56 balls. His partner at the other end, David Warner contributed 70 off 42 in what is now the highest partnership for any wicket for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson held the record previously adding 176 runs for the second wicket against Delhi Daredevils at the Ferozeshah Kotla in Delhi in 2018.