Virat Kohli became only the second batter in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to score 700 fours during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s match against Chennai Super Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.
Kohli achieved the feat with a boundary off the second ball of the second over of the innings, bowled by Shardul Thakur. The only other batter to score 700 or more fours in IPL history is Shikhar Dhawan, who has 768 boundaries to his name.
During the match, Kohli also went passed the 3000-run mark for matches played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in the IPL. He holds the record for most runs by a batter at a single venue in the league’s history.
MOST FOURS IN IPL HISTORY
- Shikhar Dhawan - 768 in 221 innings
- Virat Kohli - 700* in 243 innings
- David Warner - 663 in 184 innings
- Rohit Sharma - 599 in 252 innings
- Suresh Raina - 506 in 200 innings
