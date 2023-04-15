IPL News

Kohli sets record for most 50-plus scores at single venue in T20s during RCB vs DC IPL 2023 match

IPL 2023: Kohli notched up his 25th score of fifty or more at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, going past Alex Hales’ record, who has 24 scores of fifty-plus at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 15 April, 2023 16:16 IST
Virat Kohli has scored 22 fifties and three hundreds at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in all T20s.

Virat Kohli has scored 22 fifties and three hundreds at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in all T20s.

Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore set the record for registering the most number of scores of fifty or more at a single venue in T20 cricket during an IPL 2023 match against Delhi Capitals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

Kohli notched up his 25th score of fifty or more at the ground, going past Alex Hales’ record, who has 24 scores of fifty-plus at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

The former RCB skipper reached his half-century off 32 balls with a six off Mustafizur Rahman. The 34-year-old was dismissed soon after, falling for a 34-ball 50 as he miscued a full toss from Lalit Yadav to the mid-wicket fielder.

In IPL 2023, Kohli has scored three fifties in three matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. He kickstarted his campaign with an unbeaten 82 against Mumbai Indians before scoring a 44-ball 61 versus Lucknow Super Giants.

Kohli has scored 22 fifties and three hundreds at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The venue has been a happy hunting ground for Kohli in the IPL as he has scored 2,539 runs here, including 19 fifties and three hundreds. In Twenty20 Internationals, Kohli has just one fifty in five matches in Bengaluru. Two of his fifties at the ground came during the Champions League T20 in 2011.

VIRAT KOHLI STATS AT M. CHINNASWAMY STADIUM IN T20s

TournamentMatchesRunsAverageStrike Rate Highest Score100s/50s
All T20s 92 295538.37 140.78 1133/22
Indian Premier League78 2539 38.46 139.81 1133/19
T20 Internationals511629.00126.0872*0/1
Champions League T20930042.85157.0684*0/2

