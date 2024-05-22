Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli, who currently holds the Orange Cap, with 708 runs in 14 games, will hope to continue his fine form against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
However, Kohli, who has featured in 14 matches thus far, doesn’t have a remarkable record in the playoffs. In 14 innings, the former skipper has scored 308 runs at an average of 25.66, while striking at 120.31. He last played a playoffs game in 2022, and only managed an eight-ball seven against Rajasthan Royals at the same venue.
Kohli’s top score in the playoffs is an unbeaten 70 off 44 balls, against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium back in 2011. The last time he scored a fifty was in 2016, against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final.
VIRAT KOHLI STATS IN IPL PLAYOFFS
|Mat
|Runs
|Average
|Best
|Strike Rate
|50s
|14
|308
|25.66
|70*
|120.31
|2
Latest on Sportstar
- RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Royal Challengers Bengaluru looks to extend winning run; Dream11 Prediction
- Virat Kohli in IPL playoffs: Overall stats, records, top scores ahead of RR vs RCB Eliminator
- India vs Argentina Live Score, FIH Pro League: Sreejesh, Hardik in starting XI
- UEFA picks Budapest to host 2026 Champions League final but delays 2027 decision on San Siro
- Sindhu sails to Malaysia Masters second round
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE