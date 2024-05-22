MagazineBuy Print

Virat Kohli in IPL playoffs: Overall stats, records, top scores ahead of RR vs RCB Eliminator

Kohli, who has featured in 14 matches thus far, doesn’t have a remarkable record in the playoffs. In 14 innings, the former RCB skipper has scored 308 runs at an average of 25.66, while striking at 120.31.

Published : May 22, 2024 17:44 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli plays a shot.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli plays a shot. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli plays a shot. | Photo Credit: PTI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli, who currently holds the Orange Cap, with 708 runs in 14 games, will hope to continue his fine form against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

However, Kohli, who has featured in 14 matches thus far, doesn’t have a remarkable record in the playoffs. In 14 innings, the former skipper has scored 308 runs at an average of 25.66, while striking at 120.31. He last played a playoffs game in 2022, and only managed an eight-ball seven against Rajasthan Royals at the same venue.

Kohli’s top score in the playoffs is an unbeaten 70 off 44 balls, against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium back in 2011. The last time he scored a fifty was in 2016, against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final.

VIRAT KOHLI STATS IN IPL PLAYOFFS

Mat Runs Average Best Strike Rate 50s
14 308 25.66 70* 120.31 2

