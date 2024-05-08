Sunrisers Hyderabad named Vijayakanth Viyaskanth in its starting lineup for the IPL 2024 match against Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
ALSO FOLLOW | SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE & UPDATES
The Sri Lankan leg-spinner was signed up by the 2016-champion as replacement for fellow tweaker Wanindu Hasaranga who was ruled oit of the tournament due to an injury.
Vijaykanth has played 33 T20s and picked 42 wickets. The 22-year-old has also played one T20I where he recorded figures of one for 28.
Viyaskanth plays for the MI Emirates in the International League T20 and the Chattogram Challengers in the Bangladesh Premier League apart from Jaffna Kings in Lanka Premier League.
Latest on Sportstar
- SRH vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants opts to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Viyaskanth makes debut
- SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Who is Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, the leg-spinner making his Indian Premier League debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad?
- SRH vs LSG Toss Updates, IPL 2024: KL Rahul wins toss, Lucknow Super Giants opts to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad
- PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2024: Haddin provides Dhawan injury update, hints at plan ahead for Kings
- Indian sports wrap, May 8: Tamil Nadu girls, boys win group-stage openers at National Junior Basketball Championship
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE