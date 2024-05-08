MagazineBuy Print

SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Who is Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, the leg-spinner making his Indian Premier League debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad?

IPL 2024: The Sri Lankan leg-spinner was signed up by the 2016-champion as replacement for fellow tweaker Wanindu Hasaranga.

Published : May 08, 2024 19:18 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Viyaskanth in action during the Bangladesh Premier League.
Viyaskanth in action during the Bangladesh Premier League. | Photo Credit: Vijayakanth Viyaskanth/Instagram
infoIcon

Viyaskanth in action during the Bangladesh Premier League. | Photo Credit: Vijayakanth Viyaskanth/Instagram

Sunrisers Hyderabad named Vijayakanth Viyaskanth in its starting lineup for the IPL 2024 match against Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

ALSO FOLLOW | SRH vs LSG LIVE SCORE & UPDATES

The Sri Lankan leg-spinner was signed up by the 2016-champion as replacement for fellow tweaker Wanindu Hasaranga who was ruled oit of the tournament due to an injury.

Vijaykanth has played 33 T20s and picked 42 wickets. The 22-year-old has also played one T20I where he recorded figures of one for 28.

Viyaskanth plays for the MI Emirates in the International League T20 and the Chattogram Challengers in the Bangladesh Premier League apart from Jaffna Kings in Lanka Premier League.

