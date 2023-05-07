IPL News

Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes second fastest Indian, second youngest batter to 1000 IPL runs

During a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jaiswal hit a maximum off Marco Jansen to get to the elite mark.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 07 May, 2023 19:50 IST
Chennai 07 May, 2023 19:50 IST
RR’s Yashashvi Jaiswal in action during an IPL match.

RR’s Yashashvi Jaiswal in action during an IPL match. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/ The Hindu

During a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jaiswal hit a maximum off Marco Jansen to get to the elite mark.

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on Sunday became the joint second-fastest to enter the 1K-run club in the Indian Premier League.

During a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jaiswal hit a maximum off a short delivery from Marco Jansen to get to the elite milestone in 34 innings. Former Chennai Super Kings batter Suresh Raina had taken an identical number of innings to breach the mark.

Also Read
RR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: RR 95/1 (9 overs); Samson, Buttler at crease after Jaiswal removed by Jansen

Among Indians, only batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar and CSK star Ruturaj Gaikwad had entered the club faster—in 31 innings.

Additionally, Jaiswal, aged 21 years and 130 days, overtook Delhi Capitals’ Prithvi Shaw to become the second youngest to get to the 1000-run mark. DC’s Rishabh Pant, who has been ruled out of the ongoing season since being involved in a motorcar accident, is the youngest (20 years, 218 days).

Jaiswal is now third on the Orange Cap leaderboard, 10 runs behind Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill, with 459 runs from 11 games. Jaiswal hit one straight to T. Natarajan at short third off Jansen’s bowling to take the long walk back to the hut in the fifth over of the game.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh defends inexperienced Indian players after DC falls to another loss

IPL 2023: Ravi Bishnoi says batting failure to blame for LSG loss, sub-130 total chasable

IPL 2023 - Shubman Gill: We left too much for the lower middle order to do

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us