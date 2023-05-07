Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on Sunday became the joint second-fastest to enter the 1K-run club in the Indian Premier League.

During a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jaiswal hit a maximum off a short delivery from Marco Jansen to get to the elite milestone in 34 innings. Former Chennai Super Kings batter Suresh Raina had taken an identical number of innings to breach the mark.

Among Indians, only batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar and CSK star Ruturaj Gaikwad had entered the club faster—in 31 innings.

Additionally, Jaiswal, aged 21 years and 130 days, overtook Delhi Capitals’ Prithvi Shaw to become the second youngest to get to the 1000-run mark. DC’s Rishabh Pant, who has been ruled out of the ongoing season since being involved in a motorcar accident, is the youngest (20 years, 218 days).

Jaiswal is now third on the Orange Cap leaderboard, 10 runs behind Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill, with 459 runs from 11 games. Jaiswal hit one straight to T. Natarajan at short third off Jansen’s bowling to take the long walk back to the hut in the fifth over of the game.