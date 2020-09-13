Pictures IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians squad pictures: Rohit's boys ready to roll! Presenting a picture compilation of the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians as they hit the nets in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates ahead of IPL 2020. Team Sportstar Abu Dhabi 13 September, 2020 20:46 IST Team Sportstar Abu Dhabi 13 September, 2020 20:46 IST Ladies and gentlemen! Presenting you the skipper of the most successful team of the Indian Premier League... Rohit 'Hitman' Sharma. Photo: Mumbai Indians 1/6 The Pandya brothers learn a few tricks of the trade from legendary speedster and MI's Director of Cricket Zaheer Khan. Photo: Mumbai Indians 2/6 Only six days to go before Jasprit goes boom-boom! Photo: Mumbai Indians 3/6 Sri Lanka legend and Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene has a chat with the boys at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Photo: Mumbai Indians 4/6 Dear UAE, are you ready for some Pandya-monium? Photo: Mumbai Indians 5/6 Remember the late Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Kai Po Che's Ali Hashmi? Well, seems like that kid is taking some bowling lessons from Shane Bond now. Photo: Mumbai Indians 6/6