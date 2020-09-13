Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: Shane Warne named mentor and ambassador of Rajasthan Royals As a team mentor, Warne will work alongside head coach Andrew McDonald. Team Sportstar Mumbai 13 September, 2020 18:15 IST Shane Warne has been named as the brand ambassador of Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals. - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar Mumbai 13 September, 2020 18:15 IST Spin legend Shane Warne is back at Rajasthan Royals as the team's brand ambassador and mentor.He will be joining the team in the United Arab Emirates soon, ahead of the Indian Premier League - which begins on September 19.As a team mentor, Warne will work alongside head coach Andrew McDonald. Warne and McDonald were team-mates at Victoria from 2003-2007. He will also be reunited with Zubin Bharucha, Head of Cricket at Rajasthan Royals, who was with Warne during the inaugural season and together won the tournament back in 2008.“On my dual role, it's always a great feeling to be back with Royals, my team, my family. It's exciting to be working across all elements of this franchise that I love. We have worked towards our vision of becoming a global team that fans around the world love and follow. This season I am looking forward to working as a Team Mentor and joining up with an excellent backroom staff in Zubin Bharucha and Andrew McDonald. Hopefully, we can have a successful season and achieve big things in the coming months,” Warne said. GALLERY | IPL 2020 team pictures: Not all work and no play! On the appointment of Warne, Royals COO, Jake Lush McCrum said, “He is one of the all-time greats of the game and is very special to us here at Rajasthan Royals. Shane is someone who exemplifies our vision of driving innovation and we’re delighted to have him with us supporting both the growth of our franchise globally, while also motivating our players for success on the field.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos