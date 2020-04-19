IPL recap: The best of Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

The IPL 2020 has been suspended indefinitely following the global concern over the coronavirus outbreak. And with the COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of receding, the fans may have to wait longer for the T20 action to resume.

However, had the situation been under control, Delhi Capitals, led by Shreyas Iyer, would have been gearing up to take on Dinesh Karthik's Kolkata Knight Riders at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi on Sunday.

Read: The journey of cricket from Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli

When you talk of Delhi [earlier Daredevils] and Kolkata in the IPL, the first player that comes to mind is Shoaib Akhtar. The Pakistan pace spearhead had run through Delhi in the inaugural edition of the league at the Eden Gardens.

It was a low-scorer. KKR set a target of 134 which looked more than possible considering Delhi’s star-studded batting lineup; led by Virender Sehwag, followed by Gautam Gambhir, AB de Villiers, Manoj Tiwary, Shikhar Dhawan and Tillakaratne Dilshan.

Akhtar (4/28) removed the top order inside five overs and eventually, Delhi was dismissed for 110. Laxmi Ratan Shukla cleaned up the tail.

The second leg was a washout.

Delhi had its sweet revenge in 2009 by winning both the fixtures. In 2010, both the sides won one game each.

The next close game happened in 2015 when Delhi fell short by 13 runs. Yusuf Pathan’s 24-ball 42 had guided KKR to 171. Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla choked Delhi by claiming four wickets.

From 2016 to 2018, Delhi won only twice in six occasions.

However, the match of the recap is the 2019 fixture that went till the Super Over. Kagiso Rabada defended 11 runs successfully and also picked up a wicket. The current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was the mentor of the side.