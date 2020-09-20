Videos

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match review

We review the first game of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
20 September, 2020 16:36 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
20 September, 2020 16:36 IST
IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match review
Who will win the MI vs CSK opener? Fans weigh in
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: Head-to-head record in numbers
IPL 2020: Mind Matters with Paddy Upton
IPL 2020: Mind Matters with Paddy Upton
 More Videos
Sportstar Extras: Growing up with the IPL feat. Prayas Ray Barman
Sportstar Extras: Growing up with the IPL feat. Prayas Ray Barman
Watch: SRH's Williamson admits to feeling apprehensive ahead of IPL 2020
IPL 2020: Talking batting with Manoj Tiwary
IPL 2020: Talking batting with Manoj Tiwary
Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw
IPL 2020 in UAE: Not all work and no play in the bubble!
Virat Kohli
IPL 2008 to 2019: Top five run-scorers
John Buchanan
IPL 2020: Throwback with John Buchanan
Top five IPL controversies
From Lalit Modi to Sreesanth - Top five IPL controversies
Shadab Jakati
IPL 2020: Down the spin memory with CSK's Shadab Jakati
 Related