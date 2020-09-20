Videos IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match review We review the first game of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi. Team Sportstar 20 September, 2020 16:36 IST Team Sportstar 20 September, 2020 16:36 IST IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match review Who will win the MI vs CSK opener? Fans weigh in Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: Head-to-head record in numbers IPL 2020: Mind Matters with Paddy Upton More Videos Sportstar Extras: Growing up with the IPL feat. Prayas Ray Barman Watch: SRH's Williamson admits to feeling apprehensive ahead of IPL 2020 IPL 2020: Talking batting with Manoj Tiwary IPL 2020 in UAE: Not all work and no play in the bubble! IPL 2008 to 2019: Top five run-scorers IPL 2020: Throwback with John Buchanan From Lalit Modi to Sreesanth - Top five IPL controversies IPL 2020: Down the spin memory with CSK's Shadab Jakati