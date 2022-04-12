Videos

IPL 2022: CSK vs RCB head-to-head stats, players to watch out for

Indian Premier League 2022: Here are the head-to-head stats and players to watch out for ahead of the high-voltage contest between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
NAVI MUMBAI 12 April, 2022 08:12 IST

IPL 2022: CSK vs RCB head-to-head stats, players to watch out for

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
NAVI MUMBAI 12 April, 2022 08:12 IST
IPL 2022: CSK vs RCB head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
IPL 2022 Orange cap: Jos Buttler tops runs tally
IPL 2022 Purple cap: Yuzvendra Chahal leads wicket tally
IPL 2022: SRH vs GT predicted XI, players to watch out for

Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.

 More Videos
KKR vs DC, IPL 2022 stats: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for, predicted XI
IPL 2022: RR vs LSG predicted XI, players to watch out for
Fleming: Batting, bowling, fielding - CSK needs to be better at everything
Hardik Pandya on Rashid, Tewatia and Shubman's importance in Gujarat Titans
IPL 2022: CSK vs SRH head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
MI vs RCB, IPL 2022 stats: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for, predicted XI
Hardik Pandya: I am enjoying captaincy, always want extra responsibility
Pat Cummins 56* vs MI - One for the highlight reel