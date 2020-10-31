Videos

IPL 2020: RCB vs SRH- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for

IPL 2020 Live Updates: RCB vs SRH, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face off in the 52th game of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
31 October, 2020 18:38 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
31 October, 2020 18:38 IST

 

IPL 2020: RCB vs SRH- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for
IPL 2020: DC vs MI- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for
IPL 2020: KXIP vs RR - form guide, rivalry, preview
MS Dhoni vs Eoin Morgan
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2020 highlights: Ruturaj Gaikwad helps Chennai beat KKR, MI qualifies for playoffs
 More Videos
IPL 2020, CSK vs KKR: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for
MI vs RCB
MI vs RCB, IPL 2020 highlights: Suryakumar, Bumrah help Mumbai put Bangalore to sword
IPL 2020: MI vs RCB- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for
David Warner and Shreyas Iyer
SRH vs DC, IPL 2020 highlights: Saha, Warner, Rashid keep Sunrisers' Playoffs hopes alive
KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 highlights: Mandeep, Gayle fifties help Punjab beat Kolkata
IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for
IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for
KXIP vs SRH
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 highlights: Jordan, Arshdeep help Punjab beat Hyderabad